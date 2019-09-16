91°
Drew Brees to undergo thumb surgery after injuring hand in Sunday game

By: WBRZ Staff

LOS ANGELES - New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees is expected to undergo thumb surgery as early as Monday after injuring his hand during Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams.

ESPN reporter Adam Schefter said Brees could be sidelined for about six weeks. 

Brees injured his thumb midway through the first quarter. He was seen flexing his hand while walking off the field. Unfortunately, after the impact Brees wasn't able to grip the ball and he was sidelined for the rest of the game.

Brees is expected to miss several upcoming games.

