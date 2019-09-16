Latest Weather Blog
Drew Brees to undergo thumb surgery after injuring hand in Sunday game
LOS ANGELES - New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees is expected to undergo thumb surgery as early as Monday after injuring his hand during Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams.
ESPN reporter Adam Schefter said Brees could be sidelined for about six weeks.
If the Saints decide to put Drew Brees on IR for the thumb surgery that is required, he would be unable to practice for six weeks and would to miss eight games. Saints also could not place him on IR and bring him back when ready.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 16, 2019
Brees injured his thumb midway through the first quarter. He was seen flexing his hand while walking off the field. Unfortunately, after the impact Brees wasn't able to grip the ball and he was sidelined for the rest of the game.
Brees is expected to miss several upcoming games.
Games that Saints QB Drew Brees is now expected to miss: https://t.co/Vws651tnaA— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 16, 2019
