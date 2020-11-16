64°
Drew Brees expected to miss time due to fractured ribs, collapsed lung

By: Reggie Chatman

According to reports by ESPN's Ed Werder, Saints quarterback Drew Brees has multiple rib fractures on both sides of his chest and a collapsed lung on the right side.

Brees left the game at halftime and was replaced by Jameis Winston who went 6/10 for 63 yards passing in the second half to help lead the Saints to a 27 to 13 win over the 49ers.

Saints head coach Sean Payton says that he won't be naming a starter until later in the week.

