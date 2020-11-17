Latest Weather Blog
Drew Brees becomes owner of 3 Baton Rouge Dunkin' Donuts
NEW ORLEANS - Saints quarterback Drew Brees is continuing to expand his reach in the food business in Louisiana with the announcement Tuesday that he is partnering to open more than five dozen Dunkin' Donut stores in New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Shreveport, Monroe and Alexandria over the coming years.
Brees, who already has some Jimmy John's franchises and who co-owns the sports eatery, Walk-Ons, plans to open the first store sometime in 2017 along with franchisee Vik patel.
Patel has been a Dunkin' Donuts franchisee for 10 years and operates 46 restaurants in Alabama, Florida and Louisiana.
“Drew (Brees) has proven his commitment to New Orleans – both on and off the field – and we couldn’t ask for a better partner to help expand Dunkin’ Donuts’ presence in Louisiana," Patel said in the news release. “We’re excited to open our first few restaurants under this partnership next year, and developing even more restaurants over the long-term.”
Brees announced on his Facebook page Tuesday that he is now a franchisee of three Baton Rouge locations:
- 9837 BlueBonnet Blvd, Baton Rouge
- 2698 S Sherwood Forest Blvd, Baton Rouge
- 8121 Florida Blvd, Baton Rouge
