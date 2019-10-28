66°
Drew Brees becomes first QB to reach 75,000 total passing yards

Monday, October 28 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ORLEANS - In his first game back after a thumb injury sidelined him for five weeks, Drew Brees hit yet another career milestone. 

On Sunday, Brees became the first quarterback in NFL history to throw for 75,000 yards. The Saints team celebrated the star quarterback's achievement during a 31-9 bludgeoning of the Arizona Cardinals.

The latest accolade comes roughly a year after Brees overtook Peyton Manning as the league's all-time leader in passing yards.

