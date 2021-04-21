55°
Latest Weather Blog
Drew Brees and Sean Payton play 18-holes at the Zurich Classic
NEW ORLEANS- Thursday at the Zurich classic, former Saints quarterback Drew Brees and Saints head football Coach Sean Payton teamed up and played together at the Zurich Pro-Am.
Following his round, Brees met with the media for the first time since announcing his retirement.
He talked about everything from his decision to retire, to what he's been doing since retiring.
Watch the story above for more.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Some Baton Rouge bars giving out free drinks with vaccine appointments
-
Year-old sinkhole doesn't have quick fix in Baton Rouge neighborhood
-
Bills to improve Title IX policies move forward with no opposition
-
Wednesday's health report
-
Hit and run driver crashes into gas station pump, setting it ablaze...