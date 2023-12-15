Draft report from federal engineers suggests almost 3,000 homes in Amite River basin may need to be elevated

A draft report released by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Friday offered a non-structured plan for the voluntary elevation of almost 3,000 homes in the Amite River watershed, including several areas in the capital region.

The report suggests that 3,300 structures in the watershed may need to be elevated or made floodproof voluntarily by their owners, with 2,900 of those structures being residential areas.

The report is a draft of a recommendation stemming from a study initiated in 2018 to evaluate the impact of the 2016 flooding. For a quick fact sheet regarding the study, click here.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will hold meetings for public and shareholder feedback in January of 2024. Written comments on the draft's feasibility will also be accepted through the end of January and can be sent to the Corps.

The proposal would also eliminate plans for the Darlington dam and reservoir to be built along the Amite River south of LA-10 at the St. Helena-East Feliciana Parish line. The plans for the dam and other flood control measures were proposed in a 1967 report by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.