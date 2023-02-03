Dozens of healthy dogs at risk of euthanasia at overcrowded CAA shelter

BATON ROUGE - Adoption fees are waived for now at the overcrowded Companion Animal Alliance. That change comes as the shelter is preparing to possibly euthanize more than a hundred dogs.

Euthanasia has already started at the shelter, and they're having to house almost 100 dogs in crates because all their kennels are full.

"The amount of dogs we have, combined with the amount of staff we have, and the amount of kennels — it's just not feasible. We can't keep going on like this," said Emily Lemoine, director of grants and communications.

The shelter says they can't take in any more animals.

"To break even and have the amount of dogs, have the amount of kennels, we need to find placement for upwards of 150 animals," Lemoine said.

She says they've seen a decrease in adoptions and an uptick in surrenders and strays. It's a trend they hope ends soon.

"A lot of people want to keep their dogs, but they have to choose between feeding them, their children or their pets, and of course, we want you to choose yourself," Lemoine said.

CAA posted to Facebook pleading for help Thursday night. By Friday morning, they had received thousands of dollars in donations and messages from people asking how to help.

Adoption fees have been waived to help move these dogs more quickly, and the animal shelter is also making the fostering process easier.

"We are the only shelter in the parish that is partnered with Animal Control, and responsible for taking in every pet that we get, so we rely heavily on the help of rescue partners," Lemoine said.

The best way to help all shelters is to spay or neuter your pet.