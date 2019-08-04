Downtown BR filming for Nicolas Cage blockbuster canceled

UPDATE: Filming of the movie "10 Double Zero" has been canceled until further notice, according to a spokesperson with the Downtown Development District.

BATON ROUGE - BRPD will be closing several blocks of traffic in Downtown Baton Rouge next week for a movie shoot. Filming starts the Tuesday, August 6 and will end the Saturday, August 10.

Several scenes will include actors and stuntmen holding prop firearms and acting out a shootout. On August 10, the film crew will have audible gunfire and minimal, explosive-type noise.

According to imdb.com, the movie, "10 Double Zero," is a police thriller starring Nicolas Cage.

Filming Schedule:

August 6, 2019 – 10 am to 10 pm there will be intermittent closures on 3rd Street from Convention Street to Florida Street. Pedestrian traffic will be limited at intervals throughout the day. There will be a full closure on 3rd from Convention to Florida from 7pm to 11pm.

August 7, 2019 – 8 am to 8 pm there will be intermittent closures on Florida eastbound from Lafayette Street to 4th Street also on 3rd Street from Florida to Convention Street. After 6pm there will be a full closure for 30 minutes on 3rd Street.

August 8, 2019 – 9 am to 9 pm North Boulevard westbound will be closed from 3rd Street to 4th Street. Alternate route will be 5th Street and Convention Street.

August 9, 2019 – 9 am to 9 pm Lafayette Street from North Boulevard to Convention Street will be closed. There will intermittent closures at 4th Street and North Boulevard, St. Louis at North Boulevard, Florida at Lafayette Street and 3rd Street at Convention Street.

August 10, 2019 – 9 am to 9 pm North Boulevard will be closed from Lafayette Street to 4th Street. Alternative route is Florida Street.