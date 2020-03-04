55°
Downed powerline sparks vacant house fire amid afternoon downpour
BATON ROUGE- The Baton Rouge Fire Department battled a blaze in Southdowns Wednesday afternoon when a power line snapped from heavy winds.
A vacant house on 4540 Hyacinth Ave. went up in flames around 4:30 p.m. during a heavy downpour.
Firefighters arrived on the scene to find heavy smoke coming from the home and were able to extinguish the flames in about 25 minutes.
The fire did not spread and was contained to the empty house.
