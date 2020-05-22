90°
Downed power lines cause temporarily closure of I-10 near Oak Harbor Blvd in Slidell

4 hours 18 minutes 21 seconds ago Friday, May 22 2020 May 22, 2020 May 22, 2020 9:49 AM May 22, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
I-10 near Oak Harbor Blvd in Slidell Photo: DOTD/Louisiana State Police

SLIDELL - On Friday morning Louisiana State Police announced that a part of I-10 in Slidell was temporarily shut down due to downed power lines.

According to a State Police Facebook post created around 9 a.m., I-10 near Oak Harbor Blvd in Slidell was closed due to energized power lines crossing the east and westbound lanes. 

Traffic was diverted to US 90. 

Drivers are urged to use caution in the area as crews work to clear the roadway. 

