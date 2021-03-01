Double shooting reported in neighborhood off Hollywood Street

BATON ROUGE - A shooting left two people wounded in a neighborhood Monday afternoon, the latest in rash of violent crimes in the capital city.

The gunfire was reported shortly before 3 p.m. on St. Katherine Avenue near Hollywood Street. Two people were shot, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Both victims were taken to a hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

It's one of two shootings reported in the capital city around 3 p.m., with a second reported at the Triple S convenience store on N Foster Drive around that same time. One person was wounded in that shooting.

At least three people were shot over the weekend, including two people who died Sunday evening. Another person was shot Saturday and ran for help at a library along Terrace Avenue.

Another shooting Friday left four people hurt on Paige street.