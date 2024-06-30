81°
Double rainbow spotted above Watson
WATSON - A double rainbow was spotted over Watson on Sunday evening.
The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office shared a photo of the beautiful sight just after 7:30 p.m. Sunday.
The double rainbow comes before an excessive heat warning on Monday. For more information about the forecast, click here.
