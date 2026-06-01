Family believes relative was targeted in fatal hit and run crash

BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a bicyclist on Winbourne Avenue early Sunday morning.

According to officers, the crash occurred around 1:40 a.m. when what detectives believe was a dark colored SUV traveling westbound along Winbourne Avenue struck a bicyclist.

Officers said 26-year-old Tyrese Singleton was transported to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The vehicle involved in the crash fled the scene prior to officers' arrival.

Singleton's grandmother, Stellar Jackson, said the crash happened just down the street from her home. The family rushed to the scene only to learn the car had dragged his body from the intersection down the road. Family members say Singleton rode his bike everywhere and was on the sidewalk at the time he was hit.

"He rode his bike everywhere he went. And when he was on that bike, he was safe," Jackson said. "But he was on the sidewalk on the white line. He was never in the middle of the street on the bike."

His sister also remembered how much he loved riding.

"He loved to ride his bike. He repeated the same thing my daddy did," the sister said. "My daddy rode his bike and he just did whatever my dad did. He didn't deserve this."

Singleton's grandmother believes the SUV targeted her grandson. She addressed whoever was responsible directly.

"So I hope you, whoever you are, whoever y'all are, we gonna get justice one way or the other. I don't care what it takes. If it take my life, it's gonna be justice," Jackson said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Baton Rouge Police Department at 225-344-7867.