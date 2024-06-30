Sunday PM Forecast: Excessive heat continues; tracking two systems in the tropics

The heat and humidity aren't letting up any time soon. Another Excessive Heat Warning is in place for Monday. Take it easy outside, be sure to stay hydrated, and look out of the signs of heat illness in the days to come.

Tonight & Tomorrow: After a very hot day, the capital region won't experience much relief into the nighttime hours. Sunday night features partly cloudy skies with a low temperatures near 80° in Baton Rouge. The heat will show no signs of letting up as highs climb into the upper-90s on Monday. Peak feels-like temperatures go even higher, topping out in the 115-117° range. For this reason, another Excessive Heat Warning will also be in effect from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday. For the few parishes not included in the warning, there is a Heat Advisory in its place.

While typically hot this time of year, the high levels of heat and humidity combined will reach dangerous levels that aren't quite as common. Especially if outside for long stretches, drink lots of water, take breaks, and be on the lookout for signs of heat illness. Heat stress is cumulative, meaning that the impacts of heat on the body add up over several days. Fortunately, scattered showers and storms will develop into the afternoon. Rain will be far from a guarantee, but some might benefit from a rain-cooling shower.

Up Next: The hot and humid pattern sticks around on Tuesday also. While a heat alert has not been issued yet for Tuesday, one will likely be issued later down the line. Fortunately, isolated to scattered storms will pop up each afternoon providing the only form of heat relief. The heat may back off a little bit by midweek, but not by much. The Storm Station still expects more hot days leading up to the the Fourth of July. The Fourth of July itself looks like a standard summer day with heat, humidity, and pop-up afternoon storms.

The Tropics: Hurricane Beryl attained Category 4 status shortly before 11 a.m. Sunday with maximum sustained winds at 130 mph. This marks the earliest Category 4 hurricane in the Atlantic on record in the calendar year, beating Hurricane Dennis (July 8, 2005). The system will continue to strengthen as it nears the Windward Islands. The latest forecast calls for maximum sustained winds at 140 mph on Monday morning. The hurricane will then push west through the Caribbean Sea. It is still too far out to know whether any part of the Gulf Coast will see any impacts long-term. For now, the Storm Station doesn't see any major signal for local impacts. That said, the Storm Station will also be monitoring this system very closely.

Meanwhile, Tropical Depression Three has formed in the southwest Gulf of Mexico. This system will make landfall on Sunday night in Mexico, making this a very short-lived storm. The latest forecast suggests that the system will become a tropical storm shortly before making landfall. Once that happens, it will become Tropical Storm Chris. This storm will not bring any impacts to Louisiana

Another tropical wave located several hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands has a high chance of development in the next week. A tropical depression will likely form by the middle of next week as it moves quickly to the west at 15-20 mph. It is worth noting that this system is following in the footsteps of Beryl.









