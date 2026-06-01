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Assumption Parish Schools announces higher starting pay for teachers and staff

2 hours 46 minutes 3 seconds ago Monday, June 01 2026 Jun 1, 2026 June 01, 2026 3:26 PM June 01, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

NAPOLEONVILLE — The Assumption Parish School Board has approved starting pay raises for teachers and staff, the school system announced Monday.

Beginning July 1, the starting salary for teachers with a bachelor's degree will be $48,900, up from $43,700. 

Several faculty positions are also seeing starting pay bumps. New bus drivers will be paid a $21,638 salary, up from $19,671, and new custodians will make $25,130, up from $22,239. 

Assumption Parish Schools said the new salary schedule stems from an approximately $1 million increase in investment in teacher and staff pay. 

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The pay raises stem from an analysis by consulting firm Lean Frog, which determined that Assumption Parish Schools was more than 10% behind nearby Louisiana school systems' starting pay levels. 

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