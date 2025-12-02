49°
DOTD sets pair of Iberville community meetings discussing La. 1 to La. 30 Connector Project

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ST. GABRIEL — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced two public meetings in Iberville Parish as work continues on the Mississippi River Bridge South La. 1 to La. 30 Connector Project.

Meetings will be held on each side of the river, with one happening on Dec. 9 at the City of St. Gabriel Community Center and another on Dec. 10 at the City of Plaquemine Community Center. Both meetings will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

DOTD officials will provide updates on the project's status, specifically the environmental process. 

Public comments will be collected via written comment cards or digital submission through a web form or email to info@mrbsouth.com.

In 2022, WBRZ reported that the project was estimated to cost $2 billion. 

