Louisiana sets public briefings for new Mississippi River bridge south of Baton Rouge

PLAQUEMINE — State highway officials have scheduled a set of public briefings as it considers where to build a new bridge over the Mississippi River south of Baton Rouge, now that federal transportation officials have given the go-ahead.

“We are excited to reach this important milestone on this vital project. This step will allow DOTD to continue to advance this project with FHWA.” said Glenn Ledet, the secretary of the state Department of Transportation and Development.

Federal law requires that developers consider the environmental impact of transportation projects that receive federal funds. The study also looks at the impact on communities.

The state previously designated three possible sites for a new bridge after initially looking at 10. Community briefings have been set for St. Gabriel on Tuesday, Dec. 9, and Plaquemine on Wednesday, Dec. 10. Larger public meetings will be scheduled in early 2026; two meetings each will be held on each side of the river.