DOTD secures nearly $13 million for overlay on Airline Highway in Prairieville

PRAIRIEVILLE - Relief is coming to Ascension Parish for drivers who use Airline Highway, but it's going to take some time.

After this summer's heat caused parts of the road to buckle, the state is getting ready to resurface the roads. A new list of bid results from DOTD shows nearly $13 million was secured for milling, patching and overlay of US 61 between LA 74 and LA 42.

"Anybody that rides that stretch of road knows it's well past due. Time for an overlay," said Chief Traffic Engineer Daniel Helms, who works for the Ascension Department of Public Works.

According to a DOTD spokesman, a contract is in the works but has not been signed and drivers might not see actual work being done until February 2024. Once construction begins, Helms says road conditions will become more rugged because the work involves stripping the surface of the roadway.

"It will get a little worse before it gets a lot better," Helms said.

Helms believes most of the road work will happen at night and during off-peak hours to reduce congestion, but the specific plans have yet to be solidified.

"They're not gonna keep the road in a rough condition for a long period of time. They get complaints if that's the case," Helms said.