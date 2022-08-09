DOTD reminds drivers when to stop for school buses

The DOTD is reminding drivers of when to stop for school buses now that classes are back in for East and West Baton Rouge school districts.

When a road is:

Two lanes: Vehicles traveling in each direction are required to stop when the bus' red lights are flashing.

Three lanes: Vehicles traveling in each direction are required to stop when the bus' red lights are flashing.

Four lanes: Vehicles traveling in each direction are required to stop when the bus' red lights are flashing.

A divided highway: Only vehicles traveling in the same direction as the bus are required to stop when the bus' red lights are flashing, and oncoming traffic should proceed with caution.

Four lanes with a center turning lane: Only vehicles traveling in the same direction as the bus are required to stop when the bus' red lights are flashing, and oncoming traffic should proceed with caution.