DOTD makes quick, temporary repairs to flood-damaged Greenwell Springs Rd.
CENTRAL – DOTD made a temporary repair to Greenwell Springs Road after it caved and was closed Saturday evening because of a weather-related failure.
A gravel fix was used to re-open the highway to traffic but drivers should drive over the damaged area with extreme caution.
The highway was closed from Saturday to Tuesday afternoon north of Hooper Road near the old hospital. The closure came after the highway was damaged during high-water and rain earlier in the days-long weather event last week.
Before it closed, drivers reported a cross-drain culvert was sinking. It eventually collapsed.
DOTD said it will soon fill the fix with asphalt, making the repairs permanent.
