DOTD hosting two meetings in Iberville Parish as progress continues on La. 1 to La. 30 Connector Project
BATON ROUGE — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development is hosting two public meetings in March as progress continues on the Mississippi River Bridge South La. 1 to La. 30 Connector Project.
The meetings will be held in Iberville Parish on the west and east banks of the Mississippi River.
On Tuesday, March 10, at the Carl F. Grant Civic Center in Plaquemine, a meeting will be held where the public can ask agency and project staff questions about the project.
Another meeting will be held on Thursday, March 12, at the St. Gabriel Community Center.
Both meetings will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
In 2022, WBRZ reported that the project was estimated to cost $2 billion
