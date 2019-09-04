DOTD extends roadside assistance program to Tangipahoa, St. Tammany Parishes

BATON ROUGE - The Department of Transportation and Development has announced plans to extend MAP, a service that aims to help stranded motorists.

According to DOTD, the Motorist Assistance Program will now cover portions of I-10 and I-55 in Tangipahoa and St. Tammany Parishes.

MAP will assign five additional trucks to patrol weekdays from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the following locations:

• I-10 from Michoud (Exit 248) to I-10/ I-12/ I-59

• I-12 from LA 1249 (Exit 35) to I-10/I-12/I-59

• I-55 from Manchac (Exit 15) to LA 3234 (Exit 32)

• Support on I-10 between the I-10/I-12/I-59 and the Mississippi State Line as needed

The MAP program includes services like jump starts, providing a gallon of fuel, flat tire changes and helping call for additional assistance if needed.

Anyone in need of help from the MAP can make contact through local law enforcement.

Service hours and covered areas can be found here.