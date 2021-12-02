DOTD completes hurricane debris removal on state routes in East Feliciana Parish

EAST FELICIANA PARISH - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced Thursday that hurricane debris removal along state routes in East Feliciana Parish was completed Wednesday, December 1.

Initial debris removal from Hurricane Ida began on September 4 throughout the impacted areas.

A total of 14,189 cubic yards of hurricane debris was removed in East Feliciana Parish.

Final debris removal passes are still ongoing throughout the Southeast region. As a reminder, any debris placed on state roadways after the final pass has begun or after final completion will have to be removed through normal means and will not be removed by state contractors.

DOTD would like to remind citizens of the following important tips for assisting the debris removal process.

-State contractors are only able to remove debris from state right-of-way.

-Dark-colored bagged debris will not be removed.

-Please do not put debris on power lines, fire hydrants, utility stub outs or anything that would hinder the claw that grabs the debris.

Citizens can check www.511la.org for the latest statistical information, debris routes where there has been a pass, and where planned debris pickup is scheduled.