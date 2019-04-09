81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

DOTD: Bridge repairs on N. Flannery Road to be complete next month

11 hours 50 minutes 49 seconds ago Monday, April 08 2019 Apr 8, 2019 April 08, 2019 3:31 PM April 08, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jordan Whittington

BATON ROUGE - A portion of North Flannery Road will remained closed until the end of May while crews finish up bridge repairs, DOTD says.

Work on the bridge between S. Choctaw and Florida began in November. A new bridge will replace the roadway over Lively Bayou. Officials say the remaining construction will take a few more weeks, and the projected completion is slated for the end of May, weather permitting.

Until then, drivers will have to continue using Florida Boulevard and the Central Thruway as a detour.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days