Dora Jean Edwards, mother of Gov. John Bel Edwards, has died
BATON ROUGE – Dora Jean Edwards, the mother of Gov. John Bel Edwards, died Friday morning. She was 87.
"She was the matriarch of our family and, along with my late father Frank, the reason why I am the person I am today," the governor said in a prepared statement.
"She raised eight children, worked for many years as a Charity Hospital nurse, taught Catechism, and made the best red beans and rice," Edwards’ statement continued.
He said his parents taught him "the importance of faith, family and public service."
"While my family is grieving, we also take comfort in the fact that she is once again with my father and her husband of 57 years, as well as my brother Chris," Edwards said.
