Doorman, veteran at local bar salutes for national anthem, becomes internet sensation

BATON ROUGE - A seemingly small gesture from a US Army veteran at a local bar over the weekend is catching the attention of thousands of people online.

On Saturday, a bar patron at Boudreaux & Thibodeaux’s caught the moment on video.

U. S. Army Sergeant Dennis Martinez, who works as a doorman at the business, became perfectly still as the DJ played his final song of the night: the national anthem.

The bar's owner, Chad Diaville, has the anthem played every night. He says it's his way to show respect to those who serve the country.

"We stop partying, we stop drinking and we salute those overseas, fighting for our country," said Dylan Ainsworth, the bar's DJ.

This goes double for Martinez, who stops to salute for the anthem no matter where he is.

"I can be at gas station. I can be at a football game, even in the house watching a football game. It doesn't matter, " Martinez said.

The video showing Martinez's stoic respect for the Star Spangled Banner struck a chord with thousands, being viewed nearly 100,000 times as of Monday night.

"It just goes to show you that you do the right thing at the right time, somebody's going to be noticing it. And it just so happens that it happened here," Martinez said.