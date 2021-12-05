Donaldsonville woman wanted for failing to register as sex offender

Image: APSO

DONALDSONVILLE - Sheriff’s deputies in Ascension Parish have issued an arrest warrant for a woman who has failed to register as a sex offender in the parish.

35-year-old LaKeisha Marshall, of 1305 McKinley Street in Donaldsonville, is a Tier II Sex Offender, according to Lt. Col. Bobby Webre of APSO.

Deputies said Marshall failed to complete her semi-annual registration on Feb. 19, and detectives attempted to make contact with her on several occasions.

A Tier II Sex Offender is classified as an individual who has committed a sex offense against a victim who is a minor. It has a 25-year registration period conducted semi-annually attached to it, according to Lt. Col. Webre.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Marshall is urged to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office at (225) 621-4636.

More information about sex offenders in Ascension Parish is available at www.ascensionsheriff.com. A link is provided there to a “Louisiana Sex Offender Search” where citizens can check their neighborhood and sign up to receive e-mail alerts on sex offenders in their area.