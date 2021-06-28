Donaldsonville man who escaped deputies after chase last year arrested Saturday

NAPOLEONVILLE - A man who evaded deputies after leading them on a chase nearly a year ago was captured this weekend after officers encountered him during a traffic stop.

The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office said Verner Bradford, 24, of Donaldsonville was arrested Saturday after deputies pulled over a vehicle he was a passenger in.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies stopped the vehicle after it committed a traffic violation near Paincourtville. Deputies said Bradford gave a fake name and had a powder-like substance on his clothing, which he admitted was ecstasy.

Bradford was taken into custody, and deputies learned he was also wanted on several charges related to a pursuit that stemmed from a traffic violation Aug. 1, 2020. Bradford crashed his vehicle during that chase and fled on foot, evading deputies until now. Investigators also recovered a stolen handgun as a result of that chase.

Bradford was booked into the Assumption Parish jail Saturday on charges related to both incidents, including aggravated flight from an officer, illegal carrying of weapons in the presence of controlled dangerous substances, illegal possession of a firearm, simple criminal damage to property, possession of marijuana, reckless operation, possession of ecstasy, taking contraband to/from a penal institution, resisting an officer, illegal carrying of weapons, and possession of fentanyl.