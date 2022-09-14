75°
Latest Weather Blog
Donaldsonville man indicted for sex crimes involving preschool-age girl
DONALDSONVILLE - A man was indicted for sex crimes against a preschool-age girl that were reported in mid-July.
According to the Ascension Parish District Attorney, the 5-year-old told deputies she was sexually assaulted by 38-year-old Pedro Porter on July 14. Deputies said the child was in Porter's care when the abuse happened.
Parish records show Porter was booked July 29, but released Aug. 5 with instructions that he must stay away from the victim.
Last week, Porter was indicted by a grand jury for indecent behavior with a juvenile and first-degree rape.
Trending News
Editor's Note: A former version of this story incorrectly stated the victim was a boy.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Bus driver accused of kidnapping student on his route, claimed he was...
-
Man accused of shooting LSU student during on-campus mugging arrested Wednesday
-
Open 'til 3? ABC Board looks to allow bars to stay open...
-
Man accused of shooting LSU student during on-campus mugging arrested Wednesday
-
Bus driver who allegedly kidnapped student he was supposed to take to...