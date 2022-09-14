Donaldsonville man indicted for sex crimes involving preschool-age girl

DONALDSONVILLE - A man was indicted for sex crimes against a preschool-age girl that were reported in mid-July.

According to the Ascension Parish District Attorney, the 5-year-old told deputies she was sexually assaulted by 38-year-old Pedro Porter on July 14. Deputies said the child was in Porter's care when the abuse happened.

Parish records show Porter was booked July 29, but released Aug. 5 with instructions that he must stay away from the victim.

Last week, Porter was indicted by a grand jury for indecent behavior with a juvenile and first-degree rape.

Editor's Note: A former version of this story incorrectly stated the victim was a boy.