Donaldsonville man indicted for sex crimes involving preschool-age girl

Wednesday, September 14 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

DONALDSONVILLE - A man was indicted for sex crimes against a preschool-age girl that were reported in mid-July. 

According to the Ascension Parish District Attorney, the 5-year-old told deputies she was sexually assaulted by 38-year-old Pedro Porter on July 14. Deputies said the child was in Porter's care when the abuse happened. 

Parish records show Porter was booked July 29, but released Aug. 5 with instructions that he must stay away from the victim. 

Last week, Porter was indicted by a grand jury for indecent behavior with a juvenile and first-degree rape. 

Editor's Note: A former version of this story incorrectly stated the victim was a boy. 

