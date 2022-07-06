77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Donaldsonville man arrested with 2 illegal fully-automatic weapons in his car, deputies say

Wednesday, July 06 2022
By: Logan Cullop

DONALDSONVILLE - A man was arrested Saturday after he refused to stop his car and led deputies on a chase. 

According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, 38-year-old Reginald LeBlanc was caught by deputies, who found two guns that were illegally fashioned to be fully-automatic in his car. 

Deputies said they also found magazines and several hundred rounds of ammunition in LeBlanc’s car. 

He was booked on the following charges:

-Two-counts of Illegal Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

-Two-counts of Illegal Possession of a Machine Gun

-Two-Counts of Illegal Possession of or Dealing in Firearms with  Obliterated Numbers

-Aggravated Flight from an Officer

-Hit and Run 

-Aggravated Obstruction of a Highway of Commerce

-Two-Counts of Resisting an Officer

-Barricades and Signs

-Five-counts of Criminal Trespass

-Five-counts Ran Stop Signs

-General Speed Law

-Driver License 

-No Insurance

-Bench Warrant for Failure to Appear

