Donaldsonville hosting US senator, others, at Friday event to address pipeline safety

DONALDSONVILLE — Federal officials who oversee pipelines will be in Louisiana on Friday to announce grants aimed at reducing the risk from an aging distribution system.

Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., said Thursday that members of the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration will be on hand for a news conference in Donaldsonville. The grants are available under a bipartisan infrastructure law that includes addressing pipelines most at risk for failure. More than $392 million will be distributed this year.

Recipients include the cities of Berwick, Donaldsonville, Port Allen and Walker, East Baton Rouge Parish, the East Feliciana Gas Utility District and the West Feliciana Gas Utility District.

Cassidy's office said the grants would also create hundreds of good-paying pipeline jobs and modernize infrastructure that has been around for decades and in some cases even nearly two centuries old.