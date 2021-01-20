Donald Trump's youngest daughter, Tiffany, announces engagement

Tiffany Trump and Michale Boulos

President Donald Trump's youngest daughter, Tiffany Trump, has announced her engagement to Michale Boulos, a billionaire business executive from Lebanon.

The 27-year-old announced her wedding plans this week on Tuesday (Jan. 19), which also happened to be her father's final full day in office as President of the United States.

"It has been an honor to celebrate many milestones, historic occasions and create memories with my family here at the White House, none more special than my engagement to my amazing fiancé Michael! Feeling blessed and excited for the next chapter!" Trump posted on Instagram, with an image of herself and Boulos posed on the White House colonnade, and a ring on Trump's finger.

Trump's mother is Marla Maples, who was Donald Trump's second wife.

Raised by Maples in California, Mr. Trump's youngest daughter graduated from Georgetown Law School in May 2020, and though maintaining a relatively low profile over the last four years, she briefly stepped into the political spotlight when she spoke at the Republican National Convention in the summer of 2020.