Domestic dispute leads to stabbing, deputies searching for man involved
SHENANDOAH - Deputies are searching for a man after he stabbed his girlfriend's brother when he tried to intervene in a domestic dispute.
According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, a couple was in an argument on Berryville Court early Tuesday morning. The woman's brother stepped in and the other man cut him.
The brother was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Deputies are reportedly still searching for the woman's boyfriend.
