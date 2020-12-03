52°
DOJ opens investigation into inmate releases at La.'s state-run prisons

Thursday, December 03 2020
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The U.S. Department of Justice has opened a civil rights investigation into the prisoner release practices at prisons across the state of Louisiana.

According to an announcement from the DOJ, the investigation will examine the Louisiana Department of Corrections' "policies and practices for ensuring the timely release of state prisoners." The DOJ's Civil Rights Division is handling the investigation jointly with the U.S. Attorney’s Offices for the Eastern, Middle, and Western Districts of Louisiana.

A spokesperson for the Louisiana Department of Corrections released the following statement concerning the investigation.

"The Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections (DOC) looks forward to fully cooperating with the U.S. Department of Justice (USDOJ). The DOC takes this very seriously, and will assist in whatever way necessary in this investigation."

