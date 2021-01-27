Latest Weather Blog
Doing the Lord's work: Chick-fil-A manager directs drive-thru line of COVID-19 vaccination site
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. - One Chick-fil-A manager in South Carolina took his customer service over to a different drive-thru.
Jerry Walkowaik helped direct drivers in line at a COVID-19 vaccination site Friday.
In addition to their famous chicken sandwiches and waffle fries, the fast-food chain is known nationwide for its customer service and efficient drive-thrus.
Cars lined up at drive-thru vaccination sites were not a challenge for Walkowiak.
The mayor of St. Pleasant posted a video of the act of kindness to Twitter, calling the Chick-fil-A manager a drive-thru professional.
Chic Fil A manager Jerry Walkowiak donating his professional drive thru experience to help our vaccination program in Mt Pleasant today. When you need help, call the pros. pic.twitter.com/63RvcVR8KJ— Will Haynie (@willhaynie) January 22, 2021
