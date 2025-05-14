74°
Dogs, on fire, run from burning home after people report hearing explosions
BATON ROUGE- Fire officials are trying to figure out what caused a massive fire late Monday evening.
The fire broke out on North Stevendale Drive in Baton Rouge. BRFD spokesman Mark Miles says no one was home at the time, but the house was torched beyond repair.
Neighbors say they called the fire department after hearing a loud boom and seeing dogs run out of the house, some of which were on fire.
One witness reported hearing ammunition and seeing bullets shooting out of the house.
"I heard a loud screaming, but I couldn't go anywhere because it had a lot of ammunition," recalled neighbor, Joseph Hurta. "One bullet hit the tree stump that I was at."
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
