Dogs, hedgehog rescued from Baton Rouge house fire

BATON ROUGE - Firefighters had to run into a burning home to rescue multiple pets Wednesday.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department said the fire started around 10:30 a.m. on Lobelia Avenue, just off Choctaw Drive. Investigators later determined the flames were sparked by a "mechanical malfunction" in a vehicle parked under the home's carport.

Three residents escaped the home without serious injuries, but one of them reportedly suffered burns to their arms while trying to save the animals. Firefighters were later able to rescue two dogs and a hedgehog from inside the home.

The fire department said a pet snake was later found dead inside.