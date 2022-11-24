Latest Weather Blog
Dog tased, 2 people taken to hospital after Thanksgiving Day skirmish in Plaquemine
PLAQUEMINE - A sheriff's deputy had to hit a dog with his taser after the animal started biting people during a tussle involving its owners on Thanksgiving Day.
The incident unfolded sometime around 7 p.m. on True Hope Lane. According to the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office, the dog's owners were arguing with another group when the situation escalated, and the dog jumped into the fray.
Four people were bitten in the chaos, with two of them going to a hospital for treatment. The dog was reportedly tased after it refused to let go of one woman's leg.
Everyone is expected to be OK.
The sheriff's office said the dog was not hurt, but the animal will stay in animal control custody over the weekend to ensure it has no diseases.
The department added that no one is facing charges at this time and that it appears the dog was only protecting its owners.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Mike Hollins reunites with teammates in Virginia
-
Holiday helpers feed more than 2500 people on Thanksgiving
-
Shooting at apartment complex on Mead Road leaves one injured, one dead
-
'Something we'll never recover from': Allie Rice's family preparing for first holiday...
-
WBRSO employee collects nearly three months of paid time off after admitting...
Sports Video
-
Southeastern hosting Idaho in first round of FCS Playoffs Saturday
-
Fans' Choice Award Winner: U-High's Keylan Moses
-
Southeastern running back Derrick Graham has a deep passion for rodeo
-
Southeastern to face Idaho in first round of FCS Playoffs
-
The Black and Gold Report: New Orleans Saints vs Los Angeles Rams