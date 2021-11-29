Latest Weather Blog
Dog taken inside stolen car found, reunited with family four days later
CENTRAL - A family is overjoyed Sunday night after a WBRZ viewer helped to reunite them with their dog.
Central resident Marlena Broussard left her chihuahua Lovie in her car when she went into Winn Dixie the day before Thanksgiving. When Broussard returned to the parking lot, her car and Lovie were nowhere to be found.
Broussard said she found her car Friday, left on the side of the road along Sherwood Forest Boulevard without Lovie. The dog-napper took all of the car seats from the vehicle, a diaper bag, some baby clothes, and Broussard's license and debit card.
WBRZ aired Broussard's story Sunday afternoon and a viewer called in saying they think they found her on Thanksgiving. The viewer lived nowhere near where the car was stolen or where it was found.
