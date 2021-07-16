Dodging storms today and throughout the weekend

Today and Tonight: We're starting off your Friday with a few light showers across the metro. Expect some breaks in the clouds by late morning. More scattered showers and storms are likely this afternoon with rain coverage around 60%. Brief heavy downpours along with frequent lightning will be possible in any storms that develop. Afternoon highs will top out in the upper 80s to near 90. Tonight, look for a mostly cloudy sky with lows in the mid 70s.

Looking Ahead: Elevated rain chances continue through the weekend. Into early next week, a frontal boundary will stall north of our area. This will keep us in a fairly wet pattern, where periods of heavier storms will be possible. Over the next seven days, 2-4 inches of rainfall will be likely across south Louisiana. Locally higher amounts are possible.



-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton



