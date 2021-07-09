Dodging showers & storms through out the weekend

Tonight and Tomorrow: Expect showers and a few storms to continue into this evening, eventually tapering off overnight. Lows will once again be in the mid 70s. Saturday, look for another round of scattered showers & storms. It will not be an all day wash out, but you will want to keep your eye on the radar if you do have outdoor plans. Highs will be near 90. Keep an update on the current forecast with the WBRZ WX APP.



Looking Ahead:



Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be the trend over the weekend. Don't cancel your weekend plans, but you will want to keep an eye on the weather. Late Sunday, into Monday, a frontal boundary will approach the area helping to enhance rain coverage once again. Right now, widespread showers and storms look likely Monday afternoon. Beyond Monday, we will return to a more typical summertime pattern with a 30-40% chance of storms each day with highs in the low 90s. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.



-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton





