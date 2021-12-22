DNA evidence links suspect to August shooting, leads to arrest

Antonio Green

BATON ROUGE - A man has been arrested in connection with an August 9 shooting on Prescott Road that left one person injured.

According to an official document completed by a deputy with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office (EBRSO), 38-year-old Antonio Green has been accused of shooting a man in the stomach on the aforementioned date.

Authorities say it was around midnight when the victim was inside of his Prescott Road home and suddenly heard dogs begin to bark outside.

The homeowner told deputies he went outside to investigate, and once he was outdoors, a man whose face was covered by a black bandana approached him and shot him once in the stomach.

According to deputies, the wounded homeowner was hospitalized and expected to recover.

Meanwhile, EBRSO detectives used DNA evidence at the crime scene to identify Green as the suspected gunman.

An affidavit says Green has a criminal record which includes charges of carjacking, aggravated assault, felon in possession of a firearm, as well as drug-related charges.

As of Wednesday, Green is in East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on one charge of second-degree murder and one charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.