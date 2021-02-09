District Attorney: Baton Rouge rapper, NBA YoungBoy, under federal investigation

BATON ROUGE - A Baton Rouge rapper with a lengthy arrest record is once again under investigation, this time by federal authorities.

On Tuesday (Feb. 9), District Attorney Hillar Moore confirmed to WBRZ that Kentrell DeSean Gaulden, who is also known as 'NBA Youngboy,' is under investigation for his alleged connection to a September 2020 music video that was filmed in Baton Rouge and led to the arrests of 16 individuals (including Gaulden) on drug and weapons charges.

The District Attorney said federal authorities are looking into the case.

As a convicted felon, federal and state laws prohibit Gaulden from being in possession of a firearm.

An attorney for the 21-year-old Baton Rouge rapper recently requested that Gaulden be released from his bond supervision as more than four months have passed since his arrest and formal charges have yet to be filed by the East Baton Rouge District Attorney's Office.

"The Office of the District Attorney has returned Mr. Gaulden's seized property and there is no indication that the State intends to file a Bill of Information against Mr. Gaulden," lawyer James Manasseh states in the motion.

District Attorney Moore said the matter is still being reviewed by his office and by the U.S. Attorney's Office.

The rapper's attorney continues to argue that Gaulden did nothing illegal during the September incident.

A judge did order the return of certain items that had been taken from the rapper during the arrest.

>Click here to view WBRZ's original article on this<

State District Judge Tiffany Foxworth ordered the Baton Rouge Police Department to return to Gaulden over $40,000 in cash, a $300,000 cashier's check, two diamond necklaces and a diamond ring that were seized during the arrest.

At this time, Gaulden is not behind bars, as he was freed on a $75,000 bond, and the rapper's attorney confirmed that he lives out of state where he continues to work on his musical career.

Click here for additional details on the September 28 arrest.