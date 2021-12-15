77°
Disney World evacuated guests during Tuesday night fire at Magic Kingdom

3 hours 14 minutes ago Wednesday, December 15 2021 Dec 15, 2021 December 15, 2021 9:31 AM December 15, 2021 in News
Source: Orlando Sentinel
By: Paula Jones

ORLANDO, Florida - A small fire broke out at Disney World's Magic Kingdom Tuesday night, according to the Orlando Sentinel

It was shortly after 6:45 p.m. when guests were evacuated due to the incident.

Disney officials say Cast Members put out the fire with extinguishers by the time firefighters arrived.

It was later learned that one Cast Member was transported non-emergency and released.

No other injuries have been reported.

