Disney World evacuated guests during Tuesday night fire at Magic Kingdom

ORLANDO, Florida - A small fire broke out at Disney World's Magic Kingdom Tuesday night, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

It was shortly after 6:45 p.m. when guests were evacuated due to the incident.

Disney officials say Cast Members put out the fire with extinguishers by the time firefighters arrived.

It was later learned that one Cast Member was transported non-emergency and released.

No other injuries have been reported.