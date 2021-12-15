Disney World evacuated guests during Tuesday night fire at Magic Kingdom

ORLANDO, Florida - A small fire broke out at Disney World's Magic Kingdom Tuesday night, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

It was shortly after 6:45 p.m. when guests were evacuated due to the incident.

Disney officials say the fire was small and extinguished quickly.

Jon Shirey, president of the Reedy Creek Firefighters Association, said the blaze was an electrical fire.

But firefighters said when they got to the park, they saw a tree on fire next to the structure and Cinderella's Castle was evacuated and roped off to Disney guests.

Firefighters explained that a firework appeared to have caught the tree on fire, but the cause of the blaze is still pending investigation by the Fire Marshal.

Though Disney officials have yet to confirm any injuries, the Orlando Sentinel cites other sources as saying two injuries occurred during the fire.

Shirely said one injury happened when a security guard inhaled dry chemicals from a fire extinguisher.

A second person injured was identified as a Disney cast member who was transported from the park for non-emergency treatment.