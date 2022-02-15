Disney's new 'National Treasure' series begins filming in Baton Rouge

57°
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A film crew was spotted in south Baton Rouge Tuesday as production got underway for a new television series heading to Disney's streaming service.

Photos showed set workers placing equipment in the parking lot of the Ideal Market on Burbank Drive near Staring Lane early that morning. The shoot is for a Disney+ 'National Treasure' series based on the film franchise starring Nicolas Cage.

The television series is said to be an expansion of the earlier films starring a new, younger cast. The cast will feature Lyndon Smith, Zuri Reed, Jake Austin Walker, Antonio Cipriano, Jordan Rodrigues, and Lisette Alexis.

