Disgruntled BRPD officer caught trying to embarrass police chief in traffic stop setup

BATON ROUGE - A plot to catch Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul breaking the rules backfired on an officer after his boss got wind of the scheme.

During a news conference where BRPD addressed multiple investigations into wrongdoing by its own officers, the department revealed that an officer came up with a setup to try to catch the chief committing a crime. Leaders at BRPD heard about the plan after the officer told his coworkers about it.

"... Comments were made that, if they were to see the chief visiting a certain social establishment, to call and notify him so an arrest or traffic stop could be made on the chief," Deputy Chief Myron Daniels said.

Daniels said the incident did not rise to the level of criminal charges, and it was handled internally.

"The saving grace for that person who attempted to commit that very unethical practice was the officers who did not adhere to the request," said Daniels, explaining why the officer wasn't arrested.

BRPD shared no other details related to any possible discipline for the officer.