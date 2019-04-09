Disgraced prison employee arrested again; caught smuggling drugs into correctional center

ST. GABRIEL - Police have arrested a woman for a second time after she was caught trying to smuggle drugs and contraband to prisoners.

The former Angola employee, 25-year-old April Matthews, was taken into custody while still on probation Tuesday afternoon.

The St. Gabriel police chief tells WBRZ Matthews was caught trying to smuggle drugs into Elayn Hunt Correctional Center. When she was approached by officials, Matthews reportedly fled the scene, attempted to run over the warden, then led police on a high-speed chase that ended on Highway 74 into Ascension Parish.

Authorities recovered 12 mobile phones, marijuana, tobacco products, and controlled substances totaling around $30,000. A pair of Air Jordan tennis shoes were also with the packaged contraband.

In 2017, Matthews resigned as a corrections officer from Angola for a similar crime.

On Tuesday evening she was first booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on traffic charges. She is currently being held at the jail in Iberville Parish and faces charges related to drug and contraband offenses.

The FBI will conduct a full investigation later this week.