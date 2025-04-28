Diocese of Baton Rouge launches new program to help feed community

Photo: Faith-Full Food Program on ccdiobr.org

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Diocese has launched a new program where volunteers pick up leftover food from retail stores and redistribute it to people in the community in need.

The Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Baton Rouge (CCDBR) has partnered with the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank to launch the initiative, called the Faith-Full Food Program,

“There’s no better way to support our community than by distributing to those in need of food that would otherwise go to waste,” said CCDBR executive director Stephanie Sterling. “I’m incredibly proud that we can be a part of this important initiative and work alongside our community partners to ensure this food gets to those who need it most.”

