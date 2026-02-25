Latest Weather Blog
Dillard President says debate poll was rigged to include David Duke
NEW ORLEANS – Dillard University's president took to Twitter to accuse Raycom Media of rigging poll results to increase TV ratings by including David Duke in Wednesday's U.S. Senate debate.
President Walter Kimbrough tweeted “pretty clear polling rigged” for ratings and “any protests become part of reality show masquerading as news.”
#myDU pretty clear polling rigged as Trump would say for ratings. Any protests become part of reality show masquerading as news. #WakeUp— Walter M. Kimbrough (@HipHopPrez) November 2, 2016
The debate, which will be held at Dillard University Wednesday at 7 p.m., required candidates to poll at five percent or higher in a Raycom Media survey. Kimbrough says that the 5.1% support for Duke that the poll reported is almost double what other polls record for the former Ku Klux Klan Grand Wizard.
Kimbrough pointed to a University of New Orleans survey which reports Duke's support at 2 percent.
If @UofNO survey research center poll was used, my day would have been normal- Former Kman at 2%: https://t.co/SpqiussU7S— Walter M. Kimbrough (@HipHopPrez) November 2, 2016
According to a WWLTV report, Raycom Media defended its poll in a statement released Wednesday.
"Mason-Dixon is one of the most reputable polling firms available” said Raycom Spokesperson Vicki Zimmerman. “They have a solid reputation and have been providing services to news organizations like ours for over 30 years. “
