49°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Dillard President says debate poll was rigged to include David Duke

9 years 3 months 3 weeks ago Wednesday, November 02 2016 Nov 2, 2016 November 02, 2016 6:27 PM November 02, 2016 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Kevin Dupuy

NEW ORLEANS – Dillard University's president took to Twitter to accuse Raycom Media of rigging poll results to increase TV ratings by including David Duke in Wednesday's U.S. Senate debate.

President Walter Kimbrough tweeted “pretty clear polling rigged” for ratings and “any protests become part of reality show masquerading as news.”

The debate, which will be held at Dillard University Wednesday at 7 p.m., required candidates to poll at five percent or higher in a Raycom Media survey. Kimbrough says that the 5.1% support for Duke that the poll reported is almost double what other polls record for the former Ku Klux Klan Grand Wizard.

Kimbrough pointed to a University of New Orleans survey which reports Duke's support at 2 percent.

According to a WWLTV report, Raycom Media defended its poll in a statement released Wednesday.

Trending News

"Mason-Dixon is one of the most reputable polling firms available” said Raycom Spokesperson Vicki Zimmerman. “They have a solid reputation and have been providing services to news organizations like ours for over 30 years. “

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days